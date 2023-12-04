TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm house fire in South Tampa.

Tampa Fire Rescue said flames were shooting through the roof of a home near West Platt Street and South Gomez Street around 3:15 a.m. Crews said 75 percent of the house was involved in the fire and it took them 45 minutes to get it under control.

Firefighters said no one was inside the home and no firefighters were hurt while battling the flames.

Firefighters believe the blaze started in the garage but the fire is under investigation.

(Tampa Fire Rescue)

Crews have shut down Platt and Gomez streets due to the fire. They expect to reopen the roads around 7 a.m.

The house is located across from Mitchell Elementary School. Crews said the fire did not impact the school. If the fire rekindles, officials will have to shut down the nearby roads, which would affect student drop-offs.

