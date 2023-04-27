TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were shot on North Dale Mabry on Thursday night.

The Tampa Police Department said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Dale Mabry Highway near Interstate 275.

Investigators said some type of altercation happened between two individuals in two separate vehicles and led to an exchange of gunfire.

Police said the victims were able to pull their vehicle into the Total Wine parking lot, where they called 911.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found two men with gunshot wounds.

(WFLA)

The second vehicle involved in the shooting fled southbound on Dale Mabry, officers said.

Police said the incident appears to be targeted, not a random act of violence.

The two shooting victims were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Officers said southbound North Dale Mabry Highway from West Spruce Street to I-275 will be temporarily closed for the next hour.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police at 813-231-6130 or send a tip to TIP411.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.