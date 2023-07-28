TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were shot Friday night in Tampa, but neither of the victims will cooperate with police, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers were patrolling in the area of 26th Street and Lake Avenue when they heard gunshots, police said.

One man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the knee, according to police. He was taken to a hospital.

During the investigation, a second man was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot to the lower leg, TPD said.

Neither of the men are cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.