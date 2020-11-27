2 shot in Progress Village area of East Tampa, deputies searching for 3 suspects

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Hillsborough County say they are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in East Tampa late Thanksgiving night.

According to a spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the shooting just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday. It happened near 81st Street and Ash Avenue in the Progress Village area.

Two victims were taken to Tampa General Hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Deputies say they’re looking for three suspects who left the scene in an Audi.