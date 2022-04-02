TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were shot at a Tampa nightclub Saturday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened at around 2:24 a.m. at Club Status on North Armenia Avenue.

Two men were injured in the shooting but left the scene before officers arrived, according to the department.

A TPD release said officers put local hospitals on alert for gunshot victims. They eventual found the victims at an area hospital and spoke with them.

Police said it not yet known why the shooting occurred. However, the information is preliminary at the moment and could change as detectives continue their investigation.