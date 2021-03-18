2 shot, 1 dead following shooting in Ruskin, deputies investigating

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a deadly shooting in Ruskin.

Deputies say just after 11 a.m. they were called to the 200 block of 8th Street NE for reports of a shooting. 

Once on scene, deputies located two adult men with gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other man was transported to South Bay Hospital and then transferred to Blake Medical Center in Manatee County.

His condition is unknown at this time.

