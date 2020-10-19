2 robbery suspects arrested after Tampa chase, two convenience store robberies

TAMPA (WFLA) – Two people have been arrested following a police pursuit in Tampa this afternoon.
Tampa officers say the suspects robbed the Super 7 store at 4808 E. Broadway around 4:45 p.m.
and fled.
Shortly after, Tampa police spotted the subject’s vehicle outside the Liberty Gas Station on E. Lake Ave where a second robbery had just occurred.
Tampa police said the officers chased the suspects who crashed a short distance away.
Both were taken into custody near 29th St. and Lake Ave.
Detectives believe the robberies may be tied to recent robberies in the city and county.
This is still an active investigation.
