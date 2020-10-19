LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

2 robbery suspects arrested after Tampa chase, two convenience store robberies

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Two people have been arrested following a police pursuit in Tampa this afternoon.

Tampa officers say the suspects robbed the Super 7 store at 4808 E. Broadway around 4:45 p.m.
and fled.

Shortly after, Tampa police spotted the subject’s vehicle outside the Liberty Gas Station on E. Lake Ave where a second robbery had just occurred.

Tampa police said the officers chased the suspects who crashed a short distance away.

Both were taken into custody near 29th St. and Lake Ave.

Detectives believe the robberies may be tied to recent robberies in the city and county.

This is still an active investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss