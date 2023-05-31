TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will discuss an operation that led to the rescue of two human trafficking victims in a news conference Wednesday.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister will share the survivors’ stories and discuss the arrest of the alleged traffickers, according to a release from HCSO.

Representatives from Selah Freedom, an anti-human trafficking nonprofit, will also attend the news conference.

