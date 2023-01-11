TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a house fire in Tampa on Wednesday.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a home on E. 32nd Ave. in the Grant Park area at 11:08 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find the home 80% involved in flames and heavy smoke.

The fire department said three people escaped the home on their own and one person had to be rescued. Two people were taken to Tampa General Hospital “with minor to severe injuries.”

Tampa Fire Rescue said the fire was under control within 20 minutes. Investigators from the fire department, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Tampa Police Department are looking into the cause of the fire.