TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people on a scooter were injured when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Ybor City Friday morning.

The incident occurred at about 2:40 a.m. at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and Palm Avenue.

Police said one person was seriously hurt. The other suffered minor injuries.

Further information was not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.