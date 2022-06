TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Tampa they said sent two people to the hospital Monday afternoon.

The Tampa Police Department said it happened just after 1:40 p.m. near East Columbus Drive and North Avenida Republica de Cuba.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are expected to release more information on the incident later in the afternoon.

*This is a developing story. Check back with WFLA for updates.