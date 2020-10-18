2 people arrested for stabbing, shooting a man in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people have been arrested after they stabbed and shot a victim, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched around 3 p.m. Saturday to the 5000 block of Williams Road in Tampa in reference to a domestic-related stabbing.

Detectives learned that 21-year-old Carrington Thomas stabbed the victim during an argument, deputies say.

Carrington Thomas – HCSO

According to HCSO, 41-year-old Pedro David Sanchez Baez, who lives nearby, drove to the home and, from his car, shot at the victim who was standing outside.

Sanchez Baez fled the scene, but was later found and arrested at Puritan Road and 56th Street in Tampa.

Deputies say the victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sanchez Baez was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and shooting at or within a vehicle. Thornton was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder with a weapon.

“Our deputies didn’t miss a beat and tracked down both of these criminals who violently attacked a man,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We are grateful the victim survived and no one else was injured. Both suspects will be held accountable for their cruel actions. I also want to encourage anyone who is a victim of domestic violence to reach out for help. The Spring of Tampa Bay can be reached at 813-247-SAFE.”

If you have any information on this incident, please call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.

