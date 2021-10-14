2 new waterslides to open at Adventure Island in 2022

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Following the announcement that Adventure Island will be open year-round, two new water slides have been announced, to open in 2022.

“Opening just in time for spring break, Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix will make a splash at Adventure Island next March,” Busch Gardens said in a press release on Thursday.

(Courtesy: Busch Gardens/Adventure Island)

Rapids Racer is a two-person raft that will slide guests through 600 feet of slide with low walls to “encounter your opponents.” The chase is ramped up as guests swirl through the world’s first dueling saucers.

(Courtesy: Busch Gardens/Adventure Island)

Wahoo Remix, formerly Wahoo Run, will be the park’s first waterslide to have synchronized light and sound. This slide is also 600 feet.

(Courtesy: Busch Gardens/Adventure Island)

Adventure Island has also recently opened a new bar, the Hang Ten Tiki Bar, which is located in the middle of the new attractions.

It’s the park’s first full service bar with cocktails, beer and small seasonal bites.

“The all-new Rapids Racer and new enhancements to another fan-favorite attraction with Wahoo Remix will elevate the Adventure Island guest experience in an unprecedented way in 2022,” said Neal Thurman, Park President of Busch Gardens and Adventure Island.

Adventure Island announced it would be open all year in September, thanks to new heated pools.