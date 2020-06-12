2 more coronavirus testing sites to pop up in Hillsborough County next week

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – With cases of the novel coronavirus on the rise, Hillsborough County announced it plans to open two additional drive-through COVID-19 testing sites in the area.

The new sites will open next week in Sun City Center and Wimauma. Hours are Mondays and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Residents must have an appointment, and can make one in advance by calling (813) 272-5900. The call center is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

The tests are free for Hillsborough County residents, and you no longer need to be symptomatic to get one.

Those being tested are required to give their full name, address and contact information, and should have their photo ID with them. They should also have the confirmation code provided by the call center.

The new sites are located at 701 Valley Forge Blvd. in Sun City Center and at 5128 Florida State Road 674 in Wimauma.

There are now seven coronavirus testing sites throughout the county. The county opened a new site in Brandon that will operate in the evenings and on Saturday.

For more information on COVID-19, and any other potential emergency in the

county, visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe.

