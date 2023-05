TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two minors died in a late-night crash in Tampa Sunday, police said.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to the incident at the intersection of South 20th Street and Hemlock Street at 10:52 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the two minors, who died from their injuries.

Traffic along South 20th Street was closed for hours as officers examined the scene.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.