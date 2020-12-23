2 men found shot to death at Valrico apartment complex

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of two bodies at an apartment complex in Valrico Wednesday.

Deputies responded to reports of gunfire at the Valrico Station Apartments, the 200 block of Switchback Loop, and found the two men dead around 9 p.m.

Detectives are in the process of interviewing neighbors and possible witnesses and obtaining a search warrant, the sheriff’s office said.

“We do not believe this was a random act and there is no indication of risk to public safety,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “However, we are in the midst of the holiday season and now families are left grieving a sudden and painful loss. This violence has a profound impact on so many lives and in order to ensure justice is served, those who know who did it, or have any details about the incident, must speak up.”

Those with information should call detectives at (813) 247-8200.

