2 men changing tire on I-275 killed by sleeping driver: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men died Sunday morning after being hit by a sleeping driver, according to state troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 73-year-old man from St. Petersburg was driving on I-275 north of Fowler Avenue when his SUV’s left front tire blew out. A 30-year-old man from Tampa, who was friends with the SUV driver, arrived separately to help change the driver’s tire.

Troopers said while the two men were outside the car, a sedan heading north on I-275 left the travel lanes, hitting the two men and the SUV.

The man’s friend died at the scene while he was taken to a hospital where he died. A female passenger that was in the SUV did not suffer any injuries.

Troopers said that the sedan’s driver, a 36-year-old man from Tampa, lost control after falling asleep at the wheel. He was also uninjured.