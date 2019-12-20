2 men arrested in several package thefts in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies have arrested two men involved in several package thefts over the course of a weekend.

Deputies arrested Emmanuel Camacho Contreras, 29, and Carlos Spindola-Abreau, 26, Wednesday.

According to deputies, the pair were also fraudulently renting an apartment in the Brandon area.

During the arrest, deputies say one of the suspects possessed several fraudulently printed checks.

After a search warrant was obtained, detectives say they found several boxes with shipping labels and items inside. They are believed to be stolen presents/packages that were taken from various locations throughout Hillsborough County.







Detectives also found two televisions that were stolen after being delivered to an address in Tampa. Furniture and electronics were also found that were fraudulently rented from Rent King, totaling the amount of $10,000.

Camacho Contreras and Spindola-Abreu were arrested for several counts of burglary of a curtilage and petit theft.

Spindola-Abreu also had several outstanding warrants for burglary and grand theft.

Deputies say another subject was located inside of the apartment who also had an outstanding warrant.

Detectives recovered a large quantity of items brand new in their boxes that ranged from clothing to electronics and is likely holiday gifts. A computer, printing equipment, and check printing paper were also found.

This remains an open and active investigation.

LATEST STORIES: