2 men arrested in connection with ATM explosions across Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men are facing federal charges in connection with a set of explosions that hit Tampa Bay area ATMs over a period of several months.

The Department of Justice announced the arrests of 33-year-old Mawdo Malick Sallah of Clearwater and 34-year-old Kirk Douglas Johnson of Anderson, South Carolina on Monday.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Sallah and Johnson are accused of setting explosions at several ATMs in Florida and one in Georgia in an attempt to steal cash.

There were three explosions at ATMs in Tampa Bay between November and January. The first happened at a BB&T bank in Oldsmar in November. The second happened at a Pilot Bank in Tampa in December. The third was in January at a Regions Bank in Valrico. Deputies in January said they were also investigating acts of criminal mischief at more ATMs that were possibly connected to the explosions.

Federal officials say the pair took nearly $70,000 from those ATM explosions in the Tampa Bay area.

Sallah and Johnson were arrested Sunday after authorities say they set off an explosion at an ATM in Watkinsville, Georgia.

Both men have been charged with conspiring to commit arson. If convicted, they could face between five to 20 years in federal prison.

