TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were accused of stealing approximately 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel from a Tampa gas station.

According to a release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, David Dopico-Avila, 27, and Jorge Luis Puerto Ruiz, 34, allegedly used an illegal device to steal about 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel over a 12-day period.

The sheriff’s office said two men in a white pickup truck paid for about 20 gallons of diesel on Oct. 28 and 29, but deputies later discovered that 520 gallons had been stolen from the pump. They said the suspects returned to the gas station on Nov. 7 and paid for 65 gallons of diesel over four separate transactions in the overnight hours, but they allegedly removed 1,000 gallons from the tank.

The suspects’ vehicle (via Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said they determined the white truck belonged to Ruiz, which led them to discover another truck with a similar fraudulent tag. They followed that truck to a Marathon gas station on Fletcher Avenue, where the cashier told them the fuel pump was running slowly and may have a “pulsator” device illegally installed.

After detectives noted that the suspects were charged only $11.00 after pumping gas continuously for five minutes, both men were arrested. Deputies said the men had the gas station’s pump key and opened the pump to reveal a pulsator manipulation device inside.

A pulsator manipulation device allegedly found on the fuel pump (via Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

“Hard-working people are suffering at the hands of these thieves whenever incidents like this occur,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “These suspects managed to steal thousands of dollars worth of fuel within the last month. Our detectives worked swiftly to stop what could’ve resulted in an even greater financial loss for the owners of the gas station.”

1,500 gallons of diesel adds up to about $7,966. The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in the U.S. was $5.311 last week, according to AAA.

Sheriff Chronister said that anyone who suspects a gas pump has been tampered with should contact the gas station’s manager and file an online complaint with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services or by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA.