HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men are accused of trying to steal over $15,000 worth of Home Depot tools, breakers, and switches in trash cans, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday around 1:30 p.m., Home Depot staff, at the 9941 East Adamo Drive location, noticed the two men filling the trash can boxes with the stolen items and trying to leave without paying.

Employees approached Alain Sanchez Garcia, 41, and Leonardo Nunez Portal, 39, from Miami, in which they tried to only pay for the trash cans.

However, their card declined.

The men resorted to staging one of the boxes in the store while buying the other one, using a credit card.

Hillsborough detectives recovered the stolen items, totaling $3,945.23. They found more boxes inside their vehicle, matching the stolen items. Receipts from multiple Home Depot stores in Hillsborough County were found, along with two stores in Lee County.

Altogether, deputies recovered $15,497.54 worth of stolen property, including grand thefts of $2,157 and $1,568 from stores located at 712 Noth Dale Mabry Highway and 6730 Memorial Highway.

“The successful collaboration between store personnel and law enforcement, in this case, is a testament to our community’s dedication to maintaining safety and security,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “These two traveled across the state to commit crimes, score a deal, and steal right here in Hillsborough County, and now they will pay the price.”

Garcia and Portal were arrested and face multiple charges including grand theft in the third degree and retail theft of $3,000 or more.