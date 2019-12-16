2 Lithia home invasion suspects charged in murder case where homeowner pulled trigger

LITHIA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough sheriff’s deputies have arrested two people involved in a deadly home invasion in October.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Ty’Zae Robinson, 19, was one of two suspects who allegedly broke into a Lithia woman’s home at Old Welcome Road on Oct.30.

The homeowners told deputies Robinson and the other intruder, Joseph Baez, 27, entered the home and pistol-whipped the male homeowner.

Deputies say the female homeowner grabbed a firearm and shot Baez ultimately killing him.

The sheriff’s office believes the home was targeted due to criminal activity happening inside the home.

On Dec. 14 deputies arrested Robinson and Kiara Ragins, 24, who served as the getaway driver.

Robinson was charged with second-degree felony murder with possession of a firearm. Ragins was charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder