2 Leto High School students arrested after student brings loaded gun on campus

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Leto High School students have been arrested after bringing a gun on to campus.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, two teens were taken to the administrative office after someone reported they may have been smoking on campus.

One of the students told administrators he needed to charge his phone. According to deputies, the student stepped out of the office and was seen by a school employee talking to a female student and passing an object from his backpack to hers.

Administrators searched the backpacks of both students and found a gun in the female student’s backpack in addition to bullets matching the gun in the male student’s backpack.

“I commend the school staff member who had the intuition to know that something wasn’t right and the courage to speak up. We say it all the time: See Something, Say Something, “The intention these students had for the firearm are unknown at this time, but I’m thankful that we were able to find the gun and take them into custody before anything could occur.” Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister

Both students were arrested and charged with possession of a firearm under the age of 18 and possession of a firearm on a school campus.

At this time the motives of the student have not been released.