PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Plant City police are investigating a double homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

Police said at 2:44 a.m., the department got a 911 call about gunshots in the area of Jenkins

Street and South Morgan Street.

Responding officers found two men were injuries to their upper body on East Church Street, according to a release.

The Plant City Police Department said the two injured men died after being taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

Those with information on these deaths are asked to call Plant City Police Detective Sergeant Gerald Baker at 813-707-2271.