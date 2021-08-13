2 killed in Lutz when box truck makes U-turn into path of Mustang, FHP says

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people died Friday after a crash involving a box truck and a Ford Mustang on U.S. 41 in Lutz.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident occurred at about 1:15 a.m. in the area of U.S. 41 and Crystal Lake Road.

Troopers said the box truck driver turned in front of the Mustang while making a U-Turn. The Mustang hit the truck and slide underneath its frame.

Both Mustang passengers, two men in their 30s from Land O’ Lakes, died at the scene.

Troopers said the southbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss