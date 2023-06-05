HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people are dead, and two others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including a juvenile, following a crash in Hillsborough County Monday night.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred in the area of Morris Bridge Road and Cross Creek Boulevard around 11 p.m.

HCSO stated that two adults were pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office has not yet released the age of the juvenile.

At this time, the road will remain closed while deputies investigate the crash.

