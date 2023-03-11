TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Tampa on Saturday.

Officers responded to the Park Avenue apartment complex just before 4 p.m., according to a release from the Tampa Police Department. The apartment complex is near the University of South Florida.

Two women and one man were found with gunshot wounds and were rushed to local hospitals. The man and one of the women succumbed to their injuries while hospitalized. The other woman remains in critical condition, police said.

Tampa police have detained the suspected shooter, but have not released any details about their identity. Investigators said the women involved knew each other and got into a fight before shots rang out.