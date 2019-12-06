BREAKING LIVE: 2 injured in shooting outside Brandon credit union

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies and FBI agents are investigating a shooting that injured two people outside of a credit union in Brandon on Friday.

The shooting happened at the GTE Financial on E. Bloomingdale Avenue. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and FBI are both at the scene.

GTE Financial released the following statement to 8 On Your Side:

“We have just been alerted about an attempt of robbery targeted to the external ATM in our GTE Financial branch located in Brandon. We are cooperating with law enforcement and doing everything in our power to ensure the safety of our members and employees.”

The extent of injuries is unknown.

At this time, it’s unclear if a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.

