PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Strawberry Festival is underway in Plant City, and it just wouldn’t be a festival without “The Best Around” funnel cake stand and Mama Jane Harris.

Known for cooking up something special and unique for all festivals in the area, Mama Jane created the strawberry key lime funnel cake for this year’s celebration.

“It’s two iconic Florida flavors that make for an awesome treat,” she said.

Staying on theme, strawberries can be found everywhere in the dish, down to the batter.

“There’s strawberry flavor with key lime juice in the batter and some zest from the key limes,” Mama Jane said. “Then we fry it up ‘til it’s pretty red and then powdered sugar, fresh strawberries and a key lime glaze that’s very tart and tangy.”

She said the idea was easy to come up with, because it’s all Florida, and that’s what the strawberry festival is all about.

The most popular item in previous years of the Strawberry Festival has been the strawberry cheesecake funnel cake.

During the festival, Mama Jane said The Best Around can easily go through 50 to 60 flats of strawberries.

The strawberry key lime funnel cake isn’t the only thing Mama Jane has up her sleeve this year.

“You know, I’ve already got a couple of ideas in my head and we’re going to be playing with them during the festival if it’s slow and yeah, we might have some samples for people to try,” she said.

A full schedule and map of the Strawberry Festival can be found online.