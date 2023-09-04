TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were hurt after a shooting at a gentlemen’s club in Tampa early Monday.

The Tampa Police Department said the shooting happened at Teaser’s on Nebraska Avenue.

Officers said they were called to the gentlemen’s club around 3 a.m. after they received a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found two men with non-life-threatening injuries. They were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators said no arrests have been made at this time and they are working to determine the cause of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411 through the TampaPD app.

There was another shooting outside a Hillsborough County gentlemen’s club on Monday, however, it is not known if the shootings are connected.