RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said two people were hurt after a fire tore through a Riverview house early Monday.

Crews said they were called to a house fire on Wild Ginger Street just after 6 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house.

Firefighters said they were able to extinguish the flames within 15 minutes after they brought the firehose into the home.

(Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

Two adults were hurt in the fire. Officials said one of the adults was taken to a trauma center in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.