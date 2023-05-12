TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were hospitalized in a large crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge Thursday night, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said at 10 p.m., troopers responded to a 10-vehicle crash on the bridge that closed three of the four southbound lanes.

According to the FHP report, nine of the vehicles needed to be towed out of the area.

Two of the people involved in the crash were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said the road remained closed until 12:45 a.m. Friday.