TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were hospitalized Friday morning after a generator caused high carbon monoxide levels at a Tampa apartment, fire officials said.

Tampa Fire Rescue said crews were sent to the Oaks at Riverview Apartments on North Florida Avenue after a man in his 50s was found unconscious in his unit.

While rescue crews removed the man, they noticed that there was a smell of exhaust in the area.

Rescue crews searched the building for other patients and found a working generator in a first-floor apartment and another in a third-floor unit.

Tampa Fire Rescue said hazmat crews discovered high levels of carbon monoxide in the apartment building, affecting 12 units in total. Officials said those units had to be evacuated.

Fire officials said two people were taken to a local hospital, with one person still in critical condition. Three other residents were examined for CO poisoning, but they refused to be treated.

The department said the building was cleared after the units were ventilated floor by floor.

