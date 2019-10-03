2 hospitalized after truck crashes into Plant City home

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were injured after a truck crashed into a home Wednesday evening in Plant City.
The crash happened at the intersection of W. Trapnell Rd. and Turkey Creek Rd. around 8 p.m.
Authorities said the injuries to both the driver and the person inside the house, are not life threatening.
Witnesses said the home is also a corner produce market.
One man described the business as a popular spot for locals, known as a “Ma & Pa” run by a brother and sister.
It’s unclear at this time what caused the driver to crash.
A tow truck removed the vehicle overnight Thursday morning.
The crash remains under investigation.
