2 hospitalized after truck crashes into Plant City home

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were injured after a truck crashed into a home Wednesday evening in Plant City.

The crash happened at the intersection of W. Trapnell Rd. and Turkey Creek Rd. around 8 p.m.

Authorities said the injuries to both the driver and the person inside the house, are not life threatening.

Witnesses said the home is also a corner produce market.

One man described the business as a popular spot for locals, known as a “Ma & Pa” run by a brother and sister.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the driver to crash.

A tow truck removed the vehicle overnight Thursday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss