2 hospitalized after Tampa barbershop shooting, suspect facing aggravated battery charges

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon at a Tampa barbershop.

Deputies say a verbal altercation broke out around 1 p.m. inside the Fade Station barbershop, located at 8002 W Waters Avenue.

At some point during the argument, the suspect, 27-year-old Avondre Victor, pulled out a gun. In fear for their lives, the sheriff’s office says two victims ran out the front door of the barbershop, as Victor shot at them multiple times.

Both suffered gunshot wounds but were able to run next door to the Sunshine Animal Hospital, where the staff was able to help take care of them until they were taken to local hospitals, deputies say. The two victims remain in stable condition at this time.

According to a release from HCSO, Victor fled from the barbershop in his 2004 green Ford Explorer, heading east on W. Waters Avenue. Deputies say he later crashed his car into a sign near the Amscot located at 7250 W Waters Avenue.

From there, the sheriff’s office said Victor ran from the scene of the crash and at some point, shot himself in the leg. It’s unclear at this point whether this shooting was accidental or not.

Deputies later found him in the drive-thru lanes of the Bank of America, located at 8320 Hanley Road, where he was taken into custody. Victor was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“This suspect is a convicted felon and is no stranger to jail time, which he will again face following today’s shooting,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “He has shown a blatant disregard for human life and is facing charges of aggravated battery and felon in possession of a firearm as a result of his unlawful actions. I want to commend our detectives who pieced together what happened today from two separate scenes.”