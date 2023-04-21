TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were hospitalized with injuries after a shooting in Brandon on Friday, a representative with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

The official said two males were taken to Tampa General Hospital after the incident, which happened on Mook Street.

One was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert. The other had non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators were searching for some people involved in the shooting at an apartment complex on Lake Chapman Drive, but now say all parties are accounted for.

