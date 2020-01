TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said two people were shot at an apartment complex in Tampa overnight.

The shooting happened at the Metro 510 Apartments in the 500 block of Harrison Street at about 3 a.m.

Police said one of the victims remained at the scene and the other drove himself to the hospital.

They are now being treated at Tampa General Hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police have not identified the shooter and say an investigation is ongoing.

