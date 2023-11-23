TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A wrong-way driver was arrested Thursday morning after crashing into another vehicle while under the influence, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Ramon Luis Rivera, 45, Kissimmee was driving the wrong way on SR-589 in his Infiniti Q50 at 1:45 a.m. when he crashed nearly head-on into an Acura carrying two people.

According to an FHP release, the two people, a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman from Trinity, Florida, suffered serious injuries. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Troopers said Rivera suffered minor injuries. He was arrested on a charge of DUI involving injury.