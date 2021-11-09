Shooting and car crash in Plant City, 2 injured according to Sheriff’s Office

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Breaking news, a crash, and reports of a shooting in Plant City early Tuesday morning. Hillsborough County Deputies are trying to piece together a series of events that sent two people to the hospital.

8 on your side’s Christine McLarty was at the scene of E. Williams Road and N. Wilder Road for hours.

McLarty said there are more than 20 sheriff deputies at the scene along with an overturned car flipped completely on its side along the left bank of Wilder Road.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, this is a one-vehicle crash and there are reports of a shooting.

Deputies confirmed at least two people were injured.

When 8 on your side arrived around 3:00 am we saw one person taken away in a medical helicopter.

We also saw two men in handcuffs being questioned by deputies. It’s unknown where they are now or their involvement in the case.

The sheriff’s office said right now details are limited.

Newschannel 8 is still working to learn the cause of this overturned car, why there was a shooting, and who is involved. Stay with 8 on your side for more.

This story is developing and will be updated.