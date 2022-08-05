TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were taken to a hospital Friday morning after a three-vehicle wreck on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Road Ranger truck from the Florida Department of Transportation was stopping on the inside lane of I-75 south of Bruce B Downs Boulevard when it was hit from behind by a Honda Accord.

The FDOT truck then hit a GMC Canyon that was adjacent to it after the initial collision.

The Accord’s driver, a 30-year-old man from Wesley Chapel, suffered serious injuries while the FDOT driver, a 47-year-old man, suffered non-incapacitating injuries. The FHP said both drivers were taken to Tampa General Hospital by helicopter.

The driver of the Canyon survived the crash without any injuries.