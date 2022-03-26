TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police responded to a three-vehicle wreck that hospitalized two people Saturday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said the wreck happened at 3:24 a.m. on the intersection of West Hillsborough Avenue and North Hoover Boulevard.

Two people involved had to be taken to local hospitals in serious condition.

Police said Hillsborough Avenue would be closed between Hoover and Anderson Road for several hours while they investigate the crash.

Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes.