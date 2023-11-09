HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Hillsborough County deputies were seriously hurt after they were hit by a car in Brandon on Thursday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the HCSO Communications Center received a call at 7:44 a.m. from a woman stating that her son was in a mental health crisis at their Brandon home.

At some point during the response, the sheriff’s office said two deputies were hit by a car and sustained severe injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)