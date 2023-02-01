HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two high school students were shot Wednesday night near an Amazon building in Hillsborough County, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they were called to the Amazon Center at Harney Road and Hillsborough Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting.

Investigators said they found two shooting victims at the scene. One victim was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert and the other suffered minor injuries.

Deputies said the two victims knew each other and attend a local high school. Officials did not say which high school the students attend.

Investigators said the shooting did not happen inside the Amazon Center.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates.