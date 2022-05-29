TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people Sunday.

The department said officers responded to a home on East North Bay Street early Sunday morning after a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found two men, both in their 20s, who suffered injuries to their upper body. Police said the two men were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

According to police, witnesses saw a light-colored, four-door sedan leave the scene of the crime. The vehicle was described as a 2000s model that was possibly white, silver, or tan.

If you have information on the shooting, call Tampa police at 813-231-6130 or by using the TamapPD app available through Google Play or the Apple Store.