2 drivers killed in near head-on crash in Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two drivers died early Saturday morning after one of them crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the other driver nearly-head on, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened in Hillsborough County just before 4 a.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 301 and St. Francis Lane.

The Highway Patrol said a pickup truck was heading north when for unknown reasons the driver crossed into the southbound lanes and hit an SUV nearly head-on.

Police said the SUV flipped off a bridge and landed in a ditch. Both drivers died at the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss