2 drivers killed in near head-on crash in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two drivers died early Saturday morning after one of them crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the other driver nearly-head on, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened in Hillsborough County just before 4 a.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 301 and St. Francis Lane.

The Highway Patrol said a pickup truck was heading north when for unknown reasons the driver crossed into the southbound lanes and hit an SUV nearly head-on.

Police said the SUV flipped off a bridge and landed in a ditch. Both drivers died at the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.