HCSO: 6 hospitalized after suspected drunk driver hits DUI deputies head on

Hillsborough County

HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two deputies and four citizens were hospitalized early Sunday morning after a suspected drunk driver crashed into two DUI investigators in Valrico.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said two HCSO DUI investigators were parked in a grass median monitoring traffic near the intersection of Highway 60 East and Church Street around 1:45 a.m. Deputies said a black Chevy Impala jumped the median and collided head-on into one of the unmarked patrol cars and sideswiped the other.

Both deputies were transported to Tampa General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One deputy sustained a fractured ankle.

The driver of the third vehicle, 25-year-old Aaron Major, had three passengers in his vehicle. All four occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said Major said he just left a restaurant with his friends and admitted to falling asleep at the wheel. Investigators believe alcohol played a roll in the crash.

