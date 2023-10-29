TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least two people are dead after a shooting right in the heart of Ybor City’s nightlife scene, police said.

The Tampa Police Department said the shooting took place early Sunday morning on the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue.

Videos on social media showed officers tending to victims as they bled on the sidewalk, and other civilians running away from the sound of gunshots.

Chief Lee Bercaw is giving more details at 6 a.m. We will stream his press conference once it begins at 6 a.m.