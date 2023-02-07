HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies said they are investigating after two people died in an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment complex.

Deputies said they received a call about a shooting at the Waterford at Cypress Lake Apartments on West Waters Avenue just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, they found two adults with upper body trauma.

Investigators said they are working to learn more about the relationship between the two adults and what led up to the shooting.

“It’s always sad to hear about the loss of life that ends at the hands of another person,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Always remember, there is help available to anyone who is struggling on their own or needs to voice concerns about another individual.”

Deputies believe the shooting is an isolated incident. No residents in the area are in danger.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

The sheriff’s office said if you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health issue, you are urged to call the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211.