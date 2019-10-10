2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Tampa mobile home park

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are looking for several individuals after two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a mobile home park in Tampa.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired at the Carousel Mobile Home Park, which is at the corner of Falkenburg Road and Hillsborough Avenue around 1:15 a.m.

Deputies found one man dead in a common area of the park and another dead inside one of the mobile homes. Their names have been withheld pending notification of kin.

A 60-year-old woman was also shot inside of the home and a man in his 20s was shot near the scene.

Both were taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition, authorities said.

Investigators suspect several people were inside of the home when the shooting occurred. They are currently interviewing witnesses and preparing a search warrant to enter the home to collect more evidence.

“The only thing we know at this point it’s still a very active investigation is that there were several people inside the trailer when shots rang out,” said Hillsborough Co. Sheriff’s Office Col. James Bradford.

No one is in custody at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call detectives at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: