HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people died after four vehicles got into a crash on US-41, just south of Grand Villa Drive, in Hillsborough County on Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 6 p.m., a driver in a Honda CRV and a driver in a Ford F250 were traveling adjacently heading northbound on US-41. The Honda driver attempted to switch lanes when they collided with the Ford driver. The driver in the Ford was uninjured.

The Honda rotated across the median, into the southbound lanes, colliding with a pickup truck, causing minor injuries to that driver.

The pickup truck struck another car as a result of the collision. The driver of that car was not injured.

However, the 45-year-old man driving the CRV was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries but later died.

The driver’s 68-year-old passenger died at the scene of the crash.